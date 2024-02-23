Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 68,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,061. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 2.00. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Enovis by 144.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 902.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

