Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Enerplus has increased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Enerplus Stock Down 1.2 %

Enerplus stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,141. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.95. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enerplus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,740,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,039.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,370 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

