Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.
NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.78. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 525.11% and a negative net margin of 40.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.
