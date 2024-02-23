Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.81. 395,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $446,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,929,293 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

