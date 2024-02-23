Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Financial Analysis

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -590.80% -332.49% -99.77% Humacyte N/A -124.36% -52.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $13.48 million 0.61 -$96.78 million ($59.16) -0.09 Humacyte $1.57 million 283.99 -$11.97 million ($0.87) -4.95

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Humacyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Humacyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Humacyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,042.86%. Humacyte has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.02%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Humacyte.

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Humacyte beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

