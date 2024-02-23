Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.