Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL) Insider Purchases £2,492.32 in Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £2,492.32 ($3,138.15).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Susannah Nicklin bought 1,526 shares of Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,487.38 ($3,131.93).

Shares of EGL opened at GBX 147.66 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.30. The company has a market cap of £170.28 million, a PE ratio of -14,765.50 and a beta of 0.48. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra has a 12-month low of GBX 144.03 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 223 ($2.81).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra’s previous dividend of $1.95. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infra’s payout ratio is presently -80,000.00%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

