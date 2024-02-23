eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.40

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
eBullion Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.
eBullion Company Profile
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than eBullion
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Retail Sector is on the cusp of a major breakout
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
Receive News & Ratings for eBullion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBullion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.