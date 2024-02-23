Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 851,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.72% of Eastman Chemical worth $65,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,183 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.