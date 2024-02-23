Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 341.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 83,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,501,000 after buying an additional 508,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,601,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,943,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,184,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $39,948,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

