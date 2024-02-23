EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Guess? at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Guess? by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Guess? by 134.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 824,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Guess? by 147.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,089 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Performance

Guess? stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.96. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Guess? Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

