EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

