EAM Investors LLC Sells 43,714 Shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,714 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in VirTra were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of VirTra in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. VirTra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

