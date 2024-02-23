EAM Investors LLC Reduces Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,731 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.31% of Landsea Homes worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 72.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $11.59 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $437.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $99,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,595 shares of company stock worth $349,014. Company insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

