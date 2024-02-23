EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 252,561 Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 252,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.70% of Backblaze at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Backblaze by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Backblaze Price Performance

BLZE opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $140,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,417.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $600,828. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.