EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 192,165 Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 192,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rover Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $208,888.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,710.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $328,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,040,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $208,888.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,710.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,200 shares of company stock worth $6,657,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ROVR opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.60 and a beta of 1.94. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROVR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

