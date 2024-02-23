EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,903 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its position in Willdan Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after acquiring an additional 82,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 382,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Price Performance

Willdan Group stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a P/E ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.