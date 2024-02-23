EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $32,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

