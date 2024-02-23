EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $393.69 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $401.93. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total value of $6,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,664,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,091,866.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,379 shares of company stock valued at $55,537,224. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

