EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $169.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.45.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,739. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.