EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 478,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

REKR stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

