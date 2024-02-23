EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.18% of Friedman Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Friedman Industries by 20.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $17.83 on Friday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

