EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 284.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 785,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 581,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 501.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sapiens International by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sapiens International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 50.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 108,183 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $29.79 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 12.14%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sapiens International

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.