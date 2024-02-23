EAM Investors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Belden by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Belden by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,358,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.53%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

