EAM Investors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $883.61 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $395.90 and a one year high of $903.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $633.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,659,800. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

