EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 79,243 Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Couchbase at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $27.54 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Couchbase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BASE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,211 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $72,215.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 435,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,076.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,560 shares of company stock worth $4,776,810. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.