EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 79,243 Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Couchbase at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Couchbase Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $27.54 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Couchbase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,211 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $72,215.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 435,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,076.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,560 shares of company stock worth $4,776,810. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
