EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 215,843 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Rush Street Interactive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 2,289,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,059,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after buying an additional 299,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after buying an additional 365,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,853,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 204,659 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 1,846,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

