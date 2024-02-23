Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.50. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

