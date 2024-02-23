Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,580 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Woodward worth $39,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,404 shares of company stock valued at $603,489 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWD traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $139.16. 8,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,075. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.49. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

