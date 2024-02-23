Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,196 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Inter Parfums worth $22,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.1 %

IPAR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,374. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.24 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average is $135.39.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

