Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,608 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,608 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $31,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 51.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,767,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,028 shares of company stock worth $20,460,148 in the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.2 %

FirstCash stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.58. 7,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $122.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

