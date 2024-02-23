Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,087 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,087 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $39,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSA stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,408. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

