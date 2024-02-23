Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Arista Networks worth $79,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,053 shares of company stock worth $44,629,254 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $267.85. 505,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,109. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $292.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

