Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331,691 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $45,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Summit Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

