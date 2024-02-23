Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 57,535 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,535 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Onto Innovation worth $27,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after acquiring an additional 571,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,541,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONTO traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.43. 44,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,176. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.93 and its 200 day moving average is $138.15.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

