Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $69.48 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,867,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,291. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 2.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

