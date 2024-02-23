Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,195,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $61,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. 223,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,658. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.04.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

