Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $54.06 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Repligen worth $54,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.61, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.