Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $25.44 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Simply Good Foods worth $25,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,541,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,314,000 after buying an additional 820,801 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 762,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

SMPL stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 58,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,122 shares of company stock worth $7,408,687 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

