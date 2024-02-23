Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $23.67 Million Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $23,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PROS by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in PROS by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

