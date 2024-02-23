Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,713 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $59,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $205,528,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.10. The company had a trading volume of 177,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,441. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.92 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,118. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.