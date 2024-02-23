Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of 10x Genomics worth $30,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.16. 117,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.92.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,367,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,550. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

