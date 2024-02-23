Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,438 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $52,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Bio-Techne by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $71.64. 46,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

