Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 341 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $26,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

