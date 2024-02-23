Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,752 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Alkermes worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 15.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 308,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,097.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 198,634 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 813.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 47,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after buying an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 135,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

