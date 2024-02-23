DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) COO Sells $625,482.00 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

DTE opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,076,000 after buying an additional 399,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 484,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,699,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,219,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.