Driver Group (LON:DRV) Trading Down 1.8%

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.22 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35). Approximately 3,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 33,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).

Driver Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of £14.71 million, a PE ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.80.

Driver Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.94%.

Driver Group Company Profile

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, litigation support, commercial advice/management, contract administration, building information modelling, commercial and contract, dispute resolution, delay analysis, expert services, pre-contract, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

