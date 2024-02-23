Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Driven Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.90.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,910,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $22,402,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $18,583,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,209 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

