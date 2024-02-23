Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. Driven Brands has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

