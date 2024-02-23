DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

NYSE:DRD opened at $6.84 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $485,000.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

